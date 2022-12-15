NASA to take close-up shots of Jupiter's volcanic moon Io

NASA is in the second year of an extended mission to investigate the interior of Jupiter. Juno has performed close flybys of the Jupiter moons Ganymede and Europa in the last two years. While the spacecraft's sensors are designed to study Jupiter, they can also observe the planet's moons.

"The team is really excited to have Juno’s extended mission include the study of Jupiter’s moons. With each close flyby, we have been able to obtain a wealth of new information,” said Juno Principal Investigator Scott Bolton of the Southwest Research Institute in Texas.