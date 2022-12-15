Tennis star Boris Becker has 'left for Germany' after release from UK jail

Becker was released from prison on Thursday morning, reported the BBC.

His lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser said in a statement that Becker is "not subject to any penal restrictions in Germany."

In 1985, Becker won the Wimbledon Championships at the age of 17, becoming the youngest person and first German to win the tennis tournament's men's singles title.

He went on to win two more Wimbledon titles, two Australian Opens, one U.S. Open, and an Olympic gold medal.

He declared bankruptcy in 2017 over an unpaid loan on his estate in Mallorca, Spain. He was imprisoned for hiding assets and loans that he was required to give to his creditors.