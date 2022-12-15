Biden administration blacklists dozens of Chinese companies, including chipmaker YMTC

The entity list is part of a move by U.S. President Joe Biden to restrict China from accessing supercomputing devices for national security purposes.

In a press release announcing the addition of the companies to the entity list, Thea D. Rozman Kendler, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration, said the new rules “further the Biden Administration’s efforts to deny the PRC access to advanced technologies for military modernization and human rights abuses.”

This week, China filed a dispute with the World Trade Organization against the U.S. over Washington's chip export controls.