African countries are trying to avoid the China-US crossfire

Semafor/Kristoffer Tripplaar

African nations must resist being drawn into the rivalry between China and the United States, political leaders warned while in Washington for a summit aimed at resetting Washington’s relationship with the continent.

Heads of state, ministers and diplomats are in Washington for the US-Africa Leaders summit which was convened by Joe Biden to strengthen ties with the continent. The role of China, the largest source of foreign investment into Africa, was raised during the inaugural Semafor Africa Week, held in the US capital.

“I don't think we need to be bullied into taking or making choices, choosing between the US or China,” Rwandan President Paul Kagame told Semafor on Wednesday. “I think we need to have both and others as partners, in as far as they also respect us and understand that we have something to contribute.”

Patrick Katembwe, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s communications minister, told Semafor his government rejected the notion of making a choice between Washington and Beijing. “What we need is partnership,” he said. “You can be Chinese, you can be American,” as long as laws are respected and Congolese people benefit in some way, he said.