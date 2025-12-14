Events Email Briefings
Manhattan air pollution dips after congestion pricing takes effect

Dec 14, 2025, 5:11pm EST
People make their way during a snowfall at Times Square.
Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Manhattan’s air pollution has fallen by a fifth since the introduction of New York City’s congestion charge, research said.

Municipal data had previously shown that traffic had fallen inside the Congestion Relief Zone, and that crashes, delays, and noise complaints are down since the program was introduced in January.

The new study looked at airborne particulate matter in and outside the CRZ and found it had fallen 22% inside the zone and by smaller amounts across the city.

Significant air-quality improvements have followed congestion programs in Paris and London.

Air pollution has been declining in the West for years but still likely shortens lives by several months in big cities. Meanwhile, India said it was setting its own air standards.

Tom Chivers
