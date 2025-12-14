Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Kyiv makes concessions in effort to advance peace talks

Dec 14, 2025, 5:06pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with troops
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

Ukraine signaled it could offer a slate of concessions to Russia in an effort to advance peace talks.

Before meeting with top US negotiators in Berlin on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv is willing to drop its demand for NATO membership in exchange for US and European security guarantees.

Washington is also reportedly encouraged by Zelenskyy’s suggestion that Ukraine could hold a referendum and let voters decide whether to cede territory to Moscow.

Zelenskyy has effectively “rewritten” a US-backed peace plan, The Wall Street Journal wrote, to “make it acceptable to Ukraine without rejecting it in a way that would alienate” US President Donald Trump.

J.D. Capelouto
AD