Kyiv makes concessions in effort to advance peace talks

Ukraine signaled it could offer a slate of concessions to Russia in an effort to advance peace talks.

Before meeting with top US negotiators in Berlin on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv is willing to drop its demand for NATO membership in exchange for US and European security guarantees.

Washington is also reportedly encouraged by Zelenskyy’s suggestion that Ukraine could hold a referendum and let voters decide whether to cede territory to Moscow.

Zelenskyy has effectively “rewritten” a US-backed peace plan, The Wall Street Journal wrote, to “make it acceptable to Ukraine without rejecting it in a way that would alienate” US President Donald Trump.