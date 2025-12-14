Events Email Briefings
Hamas says Israel strike threatens truce

Dec 14, 2025, 5:06pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Bodies are carried during a funeral in Gaza
Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

Israel said it killed a top Hamas commander in Gaza, challenging a fragile truce that took effect in October.

Saturday’s strike was the latest reminder that the ceasefire has not stopped fighting in the territory and highlighted the hurdles the US-brokered peace plan still faces.

Israel is trying to set new “rules of the game” in Gaza, giving it freedom to attack Hamas when it sees fit, one analyst said.

But the militant group remains the dominant force in the enclave, and moving to the second phase of the peace agreement will “be far more difficult” than negotiating the initial truce, an Atlantic Council expert wrote.

Much will hinge on Hamas’ potential disarmament, a move the group has rejected.

J.D. Capelouto
