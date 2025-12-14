Events Email Briefings
Australia and the US mourn following mass shootings

Dec 14, 2025, 5:05pm EST
Police tape near Bondi Beach
Flavio Brancaleone/Reuters

Two mass shootings shattered peaceful communities on opposite sides of the world.

Gunmen targeted a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday, killing at least 16 people and injuring more than three dozen.

The attack, which Australian officials classified as an act of terrorism, has “changed Sydney forever,” especially its Jewish community, a Sydney Morning Herald reporter wrote.

And at Brown University in the northeast US, a shooter killed two students and injured nine more after opening fire in a classroom Saturday.

At least two students on Brown’s campus had survived school shootings before.

J.D. Capelouto
