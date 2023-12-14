Orbán stands in the way of Ukrainian EU membership talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán made clear Thursday that he will not support EU accession talks for Ukraine.

“There is no reason to negotiate membership of Ukraine now,” Orbán told journalists as he arrived at an EU summit where Ukraine will be top of the agenda.

Orbán cuts a solitary figure in Brussels. All of the EU’s 27 national leaders except him have supported starting Ukrainian accession talks. But the EU’s consensus-driven decision making means that Orbán can veto starting the multiyear process of bringing Ukraine into the EU.