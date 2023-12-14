Hong Kong will pay up in exchange for overseas activists’ arrests

Hong Kong police announced bounties of HK$1 million (US$128,000) each for five prominent activists currently living overseas in self-exile.

The police have accused the opposition activists of various offenses under Beijing’s National Security Law, including secession, subversion, and colluding with foreign forces.

The five — Frances Hui, Joey Siu, Simon Cheng, Johnny Fok, and Tony Choi — are spread out across the U.K. and Washington. They have continued to advocate for greater freedoms in Hong Kong and provided support to immigrants who have relocated from the city.

“All of them, who have already fled overseas, have continued to commit the offense under the national security law that seriously endangers national security,” said Hong Kong’s chief superintendent Steve Li at a press conference Thursday.

Authorities had previously targeted eight activists currently living overseas with bounties.