BRICS influence in Africa grows with TV media deals

The media plays a big role in shaping public opinion around the world. For BRICS to succeed in its much-discussed plan to reshape the global order, it could use media outlets that can boost the images of member countries and amplify their positions on key global issues.

AD

State-funded or state-regulated media outlets such as the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Voice of America, France 24, and China’s CGTN form a big part of the media landscape in Africa, and have the power to drive conversations and shape narratives. By partnering with media outlets on the continent, BRICS countries will have new outlets to presumably also grow their influence and soft power in Africa, and offer differing perspectives on global issues.

With several major Western broadcast outlets having a significant influence on news and debate across Africa, there has been pushback from some government leaders and policymakers.

“TV BRICS will have a big impact if it is perceived as providing alternate opinions to BBC and CNN,” said Dr Xavier Ichani, an international relations researcher at Kenyatta University in Nairobi. He suggested that reports from those outlets are often perceived as “Western propaganda” in African countries.

AD

Expanding BRICS’ global reach is also especially relevant as the organization itself expands and is increasingly seen as a counterweight to Western-led multilateral institutions like the World Bank and International Monetary Fund. Ethiopia, Argentina, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates are lined up to join the bloc in January 2024, and more governments in the Global South, including several from Africa, have expressed interest in joining.