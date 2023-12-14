ChatGPT could help a country get into the EU

Albania plans to use ChatGPT to speed up its application to join the European Union by translating thousands of pages of legal documents.

Prime Minister Edi Rama reportedly said this week that the country will partner with OpenAI, the company behind the chatbot, to translate complex EU legal measures into Albanian, detail what changes need to be made to existing local laws, and then analyze the impact of those adjustments. Albania has been trying to join the EU for 14 years.

It’s the latest example of AI’s increasing presence in government globally, as calls grow for more oversight of the technology.