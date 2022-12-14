The Washington Post's editor has mused about leaving the paper

Buzbee’s musings come as The Post continues to crash down from its Trump-era high.

AD

After the Post’s coverage of the Trump administration boosted readership, the paper lost both money and digital subscribers this year.

The Post has laid off staff in recent weeks and Semafor first reported that the Post would be ending its weekend magazine this month.

In a lengthy note Wednesday evening, Ryan clarified his plans for a “single-digit percentage” staff reduction next year, saying the paper would be laying off staff whose jobs “no longer meet the needs of today’s readers and consumers,” and that the paper would be hiring other staff for different roles.

While staff I spoke with said Buzbee’s comments were bizarre, there was little agreement about whether she was serious about resigning. Some thought may have been suggesting she was willing to act as a bulwark for staff against the cuts. Buzbee declined through a spokesperson to clarify her remarks.

But the fact that Buzbee would even float the prospect of stepping down in a meeting with rank-and-file staff lends credence to a newsroom perception of friction between her and Ryan at a moment when members of the publication’s union have tended to sympathize with Buzbee and focus the union's ire on the publisher.

While Buzbee faced blame for how she handled the tumult at the paper earlier this year, much of the staff anger over the past several months has been directed instead at Ryan, who recruited Buzbee for the executive editor job.

The meeting, and Buzbee’s comment, also all comes at a particularly uncomfortable time: Tonight is the Eugene Meyer and Ben Bradlee Awards, a major ceremony recognizing the paper's journalists.