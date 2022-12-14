US soccer journalist Grant Wahl died of aortic aneurysm, wife Celine Gounder says

Speaking to CBS News' Gayle King, Gounder said the aneurysm had "likely been brewing for years" before Wahl's death. "For whatever reason, it happened at this point in time," she said.

"I want people to remember him as this kind generous person who was really dedicated to social justice," Gounder said, noting she has been comforted by the outpouring of support and tributes circulating online.

Wahl collapsed in his seat in the press section of the World Cup stadium during Friday's match. He was treated by medics at the scene and transported to a Doha hospital where he died.

Wahl was an outspoken critic of the Qatari government's treatment of migrant workers. He also made headlines after he was briefly refused entry at a World Cup match for wearing a rainbow shirt in support of LGBTQ rights.

His brother, Eric Wahl, had previously suggested that the death was suspicious and alluded to corruption by Qatari officials. But on Tuesday, Eric Wahl said there was no foul play, echoing U.S. State Department's spokesperson Ned Price who said there was no indication of "anything nefarious" about Wahl's death.

The journalist's body was returned to the U.S. on Monday and the New York medical examiner conducted an autopsy.