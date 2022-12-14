Rwanda can't be 'bullied' into choosing between US and China: President Kagame

Kagame acknowledged that both the U.S. and China play a

"systemic" role in the development of Africa, saying that both countries' contributions toward economic and infrastructure projects helps Rwanda.

"I think we need to have both and others as partners in as far as that they also respect and understand that we have something to contribute," he said.

He added that the two countries need to settle their disputes in a diplomatic way in order for all state actors to benefit from the economic opportunities Rwanda and Africa have to offer.

"Whatever is going on between the China and the U.S., and then that being brought to Africa, is something that we should treat carefully ourselves," Kagame said.