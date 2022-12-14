Meta sued for promoting hate speech, violence in Ethiopia conflict

Abrham Meareg is part of a group bringing the case against Meta after his father, Ethiopian academic Meareg Amare, was shot dead last year following a series of attacking Facebook posts. Meareg says the posts "slandered and revealed identifying information" about his father, reports the BBC.

In a statement to the Washington Post, Meareg said his father would still be alive if Facebook had better content moderation. “I’m seeking justice for millions of my fellow Africans hurt by Facebook’s profiteering — and an apology for my father’s murder,” he said.

The case was filed in Kenya's High Court by Meareg, another Ethiopian researcher, and Kenya's Katiba Institute rights group, said Reuters.

Meareg said he contacted Facebook to have the posts removed, but did not receive a response from the company until after his father’s murder.

The plaintiffs are seeking around $2 billion in restitution for victims of hate and violence.