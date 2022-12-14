Paul Pelosi’s alleged attacker planned to target Hunter Biden, Tom Hanks, and Gov. Gavin Newsom

During the hearing, the officer testified that DePape was lucid during the interview with police, during which he told them that he had no intention of surrendering and that he knew he was on a potential "suicide mission," according to an NBC Bay Area reporter.

"I’m not trying to get away with this. I know what I did," DePape allegedly told the investigator.

During the interview, DePape told investigators that he believed there was corruption within the Democratic party and that it had engaged in spying against former President Donald Trump in what he described as a Watergate-like scandal.

After the hearing, Judge Stephen Murphy ruled that there was enough evidence for the trial to move forward on all charges.