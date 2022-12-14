China removes six diplomats over the assault of a Hong Kong protester in the UK

"I am disappointed that these individuals will not be interviewed or face justice," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement. "Nonetheless, it is right that those responsible for the disgraceful scenes in Manchester are no longer – or will shortly cease to be - consular staff accredited to the UK," he added.

British police have launched an investigation into the October assault on Bob Chan who was beaten by several masked men and dragged inside the consulate grounds in Manchester while he was protesting outside.

PA Images via Reuters Connect

The police had requested Chinese officials to waive their diplomatic immunity so that they could be questioned, with Wednesday as the deadline for their response.

"In response to our request, the Chinese government have now removed from the UK those officials, including the consul general himself," Cleverly told reporters.

The Greater Manchester police said that they would continue their investigation.