Breakthrough AI tools still rely on old-school moderation techniques

Unsplash/Chris Schramm

The breakthrough artificial intelligence technologies that have captivated the internet in recent months still rely on outside help, including human beings, for one task: Content moderation, according to people familiar with the matter.

OpenAI, for instance, which makes ChatGPT and the image creation tool DALL-E, uses a blend of internal and external people for content monitoring, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The fact that these highly advanced, breakthrough technologies still require scanning with automated tools that use older software shows how these otherwise impressive applications have some significant limitations.

While the “generative AI” technology behind ChatGPT, DALL-E and other products, is able to wow users by drawing on a vast amount of internet data, its ability to truly understand what it’s creating and the concept of content moderation, is still a work in progress.

Products like ChatGPT, for instance, can answer almost any question in complete sentences that are indistinguishable from a human response. It can also write software code. Products like DALL-E and Stable Diffusion from Stability AI are able to conjure up original works of art from a simple text description.

Kevin Guo, co-founder and CEO of Hive, a content moderation firm whose clients include BeReal and Reddit, said he recently ran an experiment testing generative AI for content moderation. The test compared the new technology to “deep learning,” which was until recently the most advanced AI technology.

“The traditional model dramatically outperformed,” he said. “We're talking multiples more in accuracy.”

OpenAI is working on its own content moderation tools using generative AI, according to an August blog post on the company’s site. In research papers, OpenAI has also described using human contractors to help identify data that is offensive.