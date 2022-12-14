American crypto investor among 65 freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

Yermak posted photos on social media showing Suedi Murekezi, a Rwandan-born American national, holding a Ukrainian flag. Murekezi told The Guardian this month that his interest in crypto inspired his 2020 move to Ukraine, which has liberal bitcoin regulations.

He said he was arrested several months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine while trying to change the oil in his car. He was tortured twice while imprisoned, he said, and shared a cell with two Americans who were captured while fighting in Ukraine.

He was released from prison in the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in October, but was unable to leave the city because he didn't have proper ID papers, The Guardian reported.