NATO weighs defense spending hike

NATO needs to “shift to a wartime mindset” amid the rising threat posed by Russia, the head of the alliance said.

Members should allocate much more than 2% of their GDP to defense spending, Secretary General Mark Rutte argued in a speech in Brussels on Thursday, warning of a “coordinated campaign to destabilize our societies,” including through cyberattacks and assassination attempts. “We are not ready for what is coming our way in four to five years,” he said.