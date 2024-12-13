Mixed Signals: How YouTube became TV – with Colin and Samir

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.



YouTube and podcasts have come fully of age as dominant forms of media, and legacy media companies are frantic to buy their way in.

Ben and Nayeema tackle this with Colin and Samir, two veteran YouTubers and media thinkers who have spent years helping their peers figure out digital media. They talk about this latest rise of YouTube, the reality of revenue-backed creative, and what legacy media gets wrong about digital creators. It’s a conversation so compelling that… Nayeema reveals she might try to jump ship into that world herself…?!

After the conversation, Max Tani joins to debrief and offer his fact-check for the lacrosse scene in LA.

Oh, and Colin and Samir also share their many GoDaddy accounts for their endless business ideas. For more from Colin and Samir check out their podcast, The Colin and Samir Show, and their newsletter, The Publish Press.

