Macron names centrist François Bayrou as new French prime minister

French President Emmanuel Macron named close ally and centrist leader of the MoDem party François Bayrou as the country’s new prime minister.

Bayrou is France’s fourth prime minister this year after months of instability following a snap election in June. Much like the German government’s collapse last month, the rise in popularity of fringe political parties, most notably the far-right, has weakened the French government and in some cases, halted decision-making.

Bayrou’s priority will now be to persuade other center-left parties to support him: The previous Prime Minister Michel Barnier lasted only three months following a no-confidence vote over disagreements surrounding his budget proposal. Some MPs have already indicated they would initiate a confidence vote over Bayrou’s leadership as well, the BBC reported.