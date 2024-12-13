Landmark US-China science pact renewed in rare bright spot for relations

The US and China have renewed a landmark science and technology cooperation agreement that lapsed earlier this year, after reworking the pact for an age of great power competition.

The renegotiated agreement sets out terms for basic research cooperation between the two countries, while adding new guardrails to reduce the chance of national security risks. It does not cover research on critical or emerging technologies, the US State Department said in a statement.

The agreement has symbolic weight as the first major bilateral deal inked by Beijing and Washington after the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1979. Its supporters credit it with allowing research that has reduced birth defects, created better vaccines, and limited air pollution.