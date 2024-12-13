Investors down on China’s economy plans

Asian markets fell as investors and economists expressed disappointment after a keenly watched meeting of China’s economic leadership.

Beijing vowed to borrow and spend more, saying ramping up domestic consumption was a top priority. The promise was part of its efforts to shore up a flagging economy grappling with huge debt levels, worrying levels of unemployment, and the looming threat of deflation.

Traders, however, were unimpressed: Chinese stocks led Asian markets lower, while the country’s bond yields also fell — in this case, a sign of worries over future economic growth. And while China’s leader Xi Jinping has said he is confident the country will hit its 5% growth target, one prominent Chinese economist said expansion would top out at 4%.