Democrats eye 2026 rematches after narrow House miss

Congressional Democrats are eyeing a slate of rematches in 2026, with candidates who narrowly lost their races last month expected to return in a repeat quest to regain the House of Representatives.

The House Majority PAC listed 29 targets in a recent memo: Among them is the seat that Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., lost to Republican Ryan Mackenzie. Wild is seen as a formidable rematch contender, given how narrowly she fell short.

“There would be considerable excitement from Democrats and Democratic donors to see these matchups,” one party operative told Semafor.

There’s also an appetite to see Janelle Stelson rechallenge Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., a member of the House Freedom Caucus. And Rep. Derrick Van Orden’s, R-Wis., defeat of Rebecca Cooke hasn’t dissuaded Democrats from potentially pitting the two candidates against each other again.