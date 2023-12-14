White House believes it’s zeroing in on a border deal

The White House believes it’s closing in on a deal with Senate Republicans to approve more aid for Ukraine in exchange for major reforms to U.S. border enforcement policies, per a person briefed on their outreach.

But the concessions could make many Democrats uneasy — if not outright furious — at the large price paid to secure more foreign aid to Kyiv, which Republicans have said they will only support if paired with new measures to curb the flow of migrants at the border.

One potential component of the deal would make it more difficult for migrants to qualify for asylum, by raising the standard to show they have a “credible fear” of being persecuted back home. Another piece would trigger a new authority similar to Title 42, the controversial COVID-era policy established by the Trump administration that allowed for the quick expulsion of migrants, if border crossings reached a certain level.

The agreement could also include changes to the Department of Homeland Security’s expedited removal authority, according to the person briefed as well as another source familiar with the talks. The White House didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Already, some Democratic senators were assailing the package as a restoration of stringent, Trump-era rules on the border without any concession from Republicans to expand legal pathways to citizenship.

“To think that concessions are going to be made without benefiting a single dreamer, a single former worker, a single undocumented essential worker is unconscionable,” Sen, Alex Padilla, D-Calif., told reporters. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J. said he “could not comprehend” that Biden seemed ready to put forward “the most Trumpian anti-immigrant proposal that President Trump himself could only have dreamed of accomplishing.”

GOP negotiators said they believed they were making progress in securing a border policy package that’s tilted toward conservative priorities.. They also welcomed the escalating Democratic attacks on the negotiations.

“There are several Democrats that have spoken against it,” GOP Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. told Semafor. “That means we’re hitting the right sort of tone.”