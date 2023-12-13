Republicans vote to officially open Biden impeachment inquiry

Republicans are investigating the Biden family’s business dealings. Rep. James Comer has repeatedly alleged there is “overwhelming evidence” the president was involved in his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

Last week, House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told reporters that impeachment offenses could possibly center around Hunter’s involvement with Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Republicans alleged that Biden at the time withheld a loan guarantee to Ukraine until officials fired then-inspector general Viktor Shokin. Those claims surfaced during former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment hearings — and were repeatedly debunked, as officials confirmed Biden’s actions were in line with official U.S. policy.

The House Ways and Means Committee is conducting a separate investigation into claims made by two whistleblowers alleging that the Justice Department afforded Hunter Biden preferential treatment in dealing with his criminal investigation.

The 14-page resolution authorizes the House Judiciary, Oversight, and Ways and Means Committees to advance their ongoing investigation. Comer told reporters that the official inquiry would strengthen their ability to enforce subpoenas.

Hunter Biden appeared at the Capitol on Wednesday, declining to speak in a closed-door deposition, but instead offering to testify at a public hearing.

“Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not financially involved in my business, not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma, not my partnership with a Chinese private businessman, not in my investments at home, nor abroad,” he told reporters on Wednesday at the Capitol after declining to be privately deposed.



Jordan told reporters, “we will be looking” into holding Hunter Biden in contempt.



