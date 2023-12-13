Many Poles think their new PM Donald Tusk will be a ‘terrible’ leader

Donald Tusk was sworn in as Poland’s new prime minister by President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday. The swearing in ceremony marks the end of eight years of rule by the conservative Law and Justice Party (PiS). In his first words as prime minister, Tusk promised to obey the constitution, something the new Polish leader has repeatedly accused his predecessors of failing to do.

In a speech on Tuesday, the former head of the European Council laid out his vision for restoring Poland’s good standing in the EU, where billions in EU funds have been frozen due to rule of law concerns. Tusk also promised to improve access to abortion in Poland, which was drastically curtailed under the previous government.