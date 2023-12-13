Ghana will enter ‘malaria elimination’ phase in 2024

Malaria, a mosquito-borne disease, kills more than 600,000 people every year, most of whom are children in Africa. The disease is responsible for an average reduction of 1.3% in Africa’s economic growth every year, according to the WHO. The cost is largely due to malaria-related absenteeism and public health interventions, such as insecticide spreading and the distribution of bed nets.

RTS,S — also known as Mosquirix, from British drugmaker GSK — was approved by the WHO last year.

Ghana in April became the first country in the world to approve the R21/Matrix-M jab, which was developed by Oxford University and is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. The WHO recommended it in October. By then it had also been approved for use in Nigeria and Burkina Faso. R21 will be rolled out in those countries early next year, with doses expected to cost from $2 to $4.

Global health campaigners have warned that the supply of malaria vaccines is outstripped by demand, accusing the WHO of a lack of urgency in rolling out malaria shots.