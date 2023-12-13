European leaders divided over Ukraine aid and EU membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Oslo on Wednesday to meet Nordic leaders after a disappointing U.S. trip, where he failed to break the impasse on Ukraine aid in Congress.

His surprise visit to Norway appears aimed at bolstering support for Ukraine’s war effort, with the Nordic nations among Kyiv’s biggest donors. Aid to Ukraine will also be one of the main topics at this week’s meeting of EU leaders in Brussels as the bloc struggles to agree on long-term funding for Kyiv as well as on talks over Ukraine’s accession to the EU.