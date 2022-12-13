Norway to Twitter: We are not Nigeria
Officials in the Scandinavian country of Norway had to remind Twitter on Tuesday that they are, in fact, not part of the government in the West African nation of Nigeria, as the platform mistakenly labeled them for several hours Tuesday.
"As much as we enjoy our excellent bilateral relations and close alphabetical vicinity with Nigeria, we would much appreciate if you could label us as Norway," the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote.
Twitter often adds labels under accounts that represent a government to "provide additional context for accounts heavily engaged in geopolitics and diplomacy."
The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, and Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt all had labels of "Nigeria government organization" or "Nigeria government official" on their official accounts Tuesday.
A few hours later, the accounts featured the correct label.
Several of Nigeria's government accounts, including its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, president's office, and Senate, are verified but do not have official government labels on Twitter.