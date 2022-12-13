FTX CEO blames “grossly inexperienced and unsophisticated” people for its collapse

FTX CEO John Ray blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange on "absolute concentration of control in the hands of a small group of grossly inexperienced and unsophisticated individuals."

"I've never seen such an utter lack of record keeping," Ray testified during a Congressional hearing about FTX's collapse on Tuesday. He described it as "old-fashion embezzlement."

FTX founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, was expected to testify virtually at the hearing, but he was arrested on Monday evening in the Bahamas and indicted by the U.S. on criminal charges of wire fraud and money laundering.

Bankman-Fried is an investor in Semafor.