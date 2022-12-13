China files WTO case against US over chip export controls

China's commerce ministry said the case was "a necessary way to defend China's legitimate interests," reported the People's Daily Online.

The move comes as Japan and the Netherlands agreed in principle to enforce U.S. semiconductor restrictions against Beijing, reported Bloomberg. Both countries are expected to announce that they will adopt some of the U.S.'s measures against China over the coming weeks.

The U.S. restrictions have forced some companies to restructure their internal processes and supply chains to continue working with both American and Chinese markets.

Tokyo's Ferrotec, for example, is accelerating plans to expand chip production outside China, the group chief executive told the Financial Times.