Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

US, Japan conduct joint military drills in boost for Tokyo

Dec 12, 2025, 7:05am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
US F-16s.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The US and Japan conducted joint military drills, a symbolic boost for Tokyo, which is locked in a tense feud with Beijing.

Japan has accused China of stepping up naval activity in disputed waters, and has said it could get involved if Taiwan were threatened, remarks that triggered economic boycotts and efforts at defense intimidation by Beijing.

Japan has reportedly voiced frustration that the US has not offered its high-level support, and Washington may be changing its tune: The countries’ defense ministers agreed recently that China’s activities were “not conducive to regional peace,” while US jets — including two nuclear-capable bombers — took part in the drills and an American aircraft carrier docked at a Japanese port.

Prashant Rao
AD