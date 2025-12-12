US, Japan conduct joint military drills in boost for Tokyo

The US and Japan conducted joint military drills, a symbolic boost for Tokyo, which is locked in a tense feud with Beijing.

Japan has accused China of stepping up naval activity in disputed waters, and has said it could get involved if Taiwan were threatened, remarks that triggered economic boycotts and efforts at defense intimidation by Beijing.

Japan has reportedly voiced frustration that the US has not offered its high-level support, and Washington may be changing its tune: The countries’ defense ministers agreed recently that China’s activities were “not conducive to regional peace,” while US jets — including two nuclear-capable bombers — took part in the drills and an American aircraft carrier docked at a Japanese port.