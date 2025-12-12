US escalates Venezuela campaign

The US escalated its campaign against Venezuela with a series of moves that risk sparking an international crisis.

Washington imposed sanctions on the family of President Nicolás Maduro — whom the Trump administration claims is running a drug cartel — and vowed to intercept more oil-carrying vessels that Venezuela’s economy relies on, after seizing a tanker on Wednesday.

“The risks are now higher to depart from Venezuelan waters,” an expert told Reuters. In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Maduro and reassured him of Moscow’s support. Washington’s threat against oil tankers also risks angering China, which buys the vast majority of Venezuela’s crude.