Ukraine could cede land for peace deal

Ukraine has reportedly agreed to make territorial concessions as part of a peace deal with Russia, a potential major step toward reviving a flagging US-backed proposal.

According to Le Monde, Kyiv and its European backers have accepted a US push for a demilitarized zone in its Donbas region: Washington had proposed that the territory be turned into a “special economic zone,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The Trump administration is pressuring Zelenskyy to accept a deal, while Moscow says that there are no longer any “misunderstandings” with Washington.

However, Zelenskyy remained skeptical that an agreement could be reached. “The final mile is the hardest. Everything could fall apart for many reasons,” he said.