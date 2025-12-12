Trump signs executive order banning states from regulating AI

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at banning states from regulating AI.

Several state governments have tried to place guardrails on the technology, which the AI industry and the White House say creates a legal patchwork that hampers innovation.

But Congress has twice failed to pass a moratorium on state-level regulation. Trump’s order cannot override state laws, but directs federal agencies to circumvent them, The Verge reported.

It will almost certainly face legal challenges, NPR reported, and drew criticism from some Republicans trying to pass laws limiting children’s AI use.

The order will have the greatest impact on California, which passed a wide-ranging law in September and is home to many of the world’s largest AI firms.