Exclusive / PayPal plans Africa global digital wallet launch in 2026

Payments giant PayPal is in talks with fintech players in Africa as part of plans to launch a new cross-border digital wallet platform on the continent in 2026, its head of Middle East and Africa told Semafor as the company seeks to capture a slice of the continent’s fast-growing market.

PayPal World, a new global platform, will enable interoperability, allowing people with local digital wallets to make cross-border payments or shop overseas. Users will pay using a PayPal button to connect with their local digital wallet, rather than having to set up an account with the US payments company. PayPal announced the project in July — unveiling partnerships with digital wallet providers in India, China, and Brazil — and said it would go live this year.

Otto Williams, speaking at Semafor’s Next 3 Billion event at Abu Dhabi Finance Week, said the platform would launch in Africa in 2026. “We’re looking to enable as many markets as possible on the continent through partnerships — wallet partners on the continent,” he said, adding that the company was “in conversations with stakeholders and ecosystem partners and players.” African partnerships would provide access to digital wallet users in the world’s youngest continent, offering PayPal huge growth potential in the coming decades.