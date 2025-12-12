Events Email Briefings
Italian cuisine gets UNESCO ‘intangible heritage’ status

Dec 12, 2025, 8:02am EST
A waiter carrying pasta plates in Rome.
A waiter in Rome. Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters.

The UN declared Italian food an “intangible cultural heritage,” the first time a national cuisine has been awarded the status, which Rome hopes will help boost tourism and fight gastronomic “fakes.” UNESCO, the UN’s cultural arm, regularly names historic sites and artifacts as cultural property, physical examples of a society’s heritage: Examples include Stonehenge or the Pyramids of Giza. But it also endorses non-physical things such as traditional dances or religious rites. Specific foods — including Neapolitan pizza-making — have been included before, but never an entire national cuisine; Italy’s government campaigned for the move, in part to help it in an ongoing fight against “fake” Italian food. No doubt the nation will celebrate the decision with a can of Spaghettios.

Tom Chivers
