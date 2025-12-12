Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

IMF urges China to enact economic reforms

Dec 12, 2025, 8:04am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
People stand at an observation deck with a view on office buildings of Beijing’s central business district.
Maxim Shemetov/File Photo/Reuters

The head of the International Monetary Fund this week urged Chinese authorities to address economic imbalances, adding to criticism that Beijing weakens its currency to benefit its exporters.

The EU Chamber of Commerce noted recently that the renminbi had fallen to its lowest in a decade against the euro, despite trade patterns that should have helped it appreciate, while Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients that the currency was around 25% undervalued and its strengthening was among the bank’s “highest conviction views.”

A chart showing imports as a share of GDP for several countries

Even Chinese economists — typically loath to contradict Beijing — have argued that the renminbi needs to appreciate. “If this does not happen,” a Chatham House expert warned, “then protectionist sentiment in the West is likely to build.”

Prashant Rao
AD