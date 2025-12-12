Benin seeks extradition of failed coup leader

Colonel Pascal Tigri, the alleged leader of a failed coup in Benin, has sought refuge in neighboring Togo, according to Beninese officials, who are demanding his extradition. It comes amid rising tensions between the two nations in a region that has been hit by a spate of military takeovers in recent years. If the Togolese government does not extradite him and other accused coupmakers believed to be hiding in Lome, one official said, “that will be the proof that Togo was involved in the coup attempt.”

A former cadet of the country’s top military academy, Tigri rose up the ranks to serve in Benin’s national guard and later became commander of the special forces. Many colleagues were surprised to hear claims that he spearheaded the coup. “He is a disciplined officer, respectful of the hierarchy. He is not the type to rebel and is also very discreet,” one security source close to the palace told The Africa Report.