Exclusive / Ancestry’s new AI feature narrates ancestors’ stories. But it won’t make ‘dead people dance.’

Ancestry released an AI-powered feature Friday allowing users to create narrated audio stories based on their lineage, marking a deeper step into genealogy companies’ embrace of generative AI.

The product offers to deepen users’ connection to their families’ history — but opens up difficult questions about how to accurately handle and analyze records of a person’s family lineage that carry emotional, personal weight and relate to complex historical topics.

“What you find on our platform is based on historical records that are factually correct,” CTO Sriram Thiagarajan said of the AI Stories tool, which he said may add a video component in the first half of next year. “We want our AI to reflect those facts and the ground truth, and not hallucinate and make up stuff about your ancestors just for the heck of it.”

Launched as a publishing service in 1983, the Utah-based company has used machine learning for years to digitize records through proprietary models that can, for example, detect and read handwriting. The latest feature reflects how companies across the popular genealogy sector — which are effectively data management firms — have reoriented around generative AI as they hunt for new consumer-facing applications. Ancestry competitor MyHeritage has an “AI Biographer” feature that promises “Wikipedia-like” summaries.