South Korea faces power vacuum amid deepening political crisis

Less than two weeks after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared — and quickly reversed — martial law, the country is in a deepening spiral of political turmoil, with no clear indication of who is actually running the government.

Yoon, who defended his actions as an effort to “save the country,” has refused to resign. Opposition lawmakers, meanwhile, have vowed to hold an impeachment vote every week until the resolution passes — eight members of Yoon’s party are needed to vote with them.

South Korean analysts are increasingly concerned about Seoul’s ability to defend its trade and security interests in the face of traditional antagonists North Korea and China, as well as the expected shift in US stance toward international trade and defense under US President-elect Donald Trump.