UN urges Syria factions to avoid civil war amid humanitarian crisis

The United Nations warned that Syria’s transition to a new regime must be “inclusive” if it is to avoid another civil war.

“The alternative doesn’t make any sense,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “Syrians had enough divisions. It’s time for unity, and it’s time for the reestablishment of its territory.”

Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was ousted in a swift and relatively bloodless offensive by rebels, and the head of the new transitional government promised to “guarantee the rights of all people and all sects.” But the revolution includes many separate groups and agendas.

There is hope for a peaceful handover: Assad’s Baath Party, which ruled the country for 50 years, suspended operations and said it would cede its property and funds to the new government.

AD

Israel and Turkey, however, which abut Syria, are moving troops over their respective borders in what they have said is self-defense but which locals see as a land grab.