Trump extends inauguration invite to Xi, signaling potential thaw in US-China relations

US President-elect Donald Trump has invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping to his inauguration, his transition spokesperson told multiple outlets Thursday, signaling a potential thawing of relations between Washington and Beijing amid a worsening trade war between the two powers.

The invite, if accepted, would be a break with protocol: While foreign diplomats typically attend inaugurations, no foreign head of state has come to a president’s swearing-in since records began in 1874. It’s not clear whether Xi has accepted or intends to attend.

Xi is not the only leader on the guest list: Trump also invited Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is “still considering,” CBS News reported.