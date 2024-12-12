Events Newsletters
‘Tetris’ makers combine gameplay and documentary filmmaking to celebrate 40th anniversary

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Dec 12, 2024, 9:04am EST
curio
A screen showing a Nintendo Tetris game.
Nintendo
Title icon

The News

Tetris released a new edition that combines the classic block-moving game with a host of interactive features to document and celebrate its 40-year history.

“Tetris Forever” allows users to navigate a timeline of the history of Tetris and play different versions of the game interspersed with documentary-style interviews with Tetris’ founder and notable collaborators.

Tetris has had hundreds of iterations, including “Bombliss,” in which blocks blow up parts of the screen, and Hatris: which is like Tetris, but with hats that are stacked on characters’ heads.

The latest version demonstrates that Tetris “is endlessly malleable and yet always recognizably itself, the gravitational center of interactive art,” Hyperallergic wrote.

