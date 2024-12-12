Events Newsletters
New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich faces a choice: Senate or governor’s race?

Burgess Everett
Dec 12, 2024, 7:13am EST
politicsNorth America
Sen. Martin Heinrich, R-N.M. speaking in 2024
US Senator Martin Heinrich/YouTube
The News

New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich has a good gig lined up next year after winning his third term: He’s in line to lead Democrats on the Senate Energy Committee.

He’s also looking at a run for governor back home, we’re told. In a very brief interview, Heinrich neither confirmed nor denied that he’s mulling a run: “I don’t really have anything to share today.”

Heinrich’s Senate colleague, Ben Ray Luján, said in a separate interview that Heinrich’s seniority in the Senate matters to the state, and recalled urging former Sens. Tom Udall and Jeff Bingaman to stay when they chose retirement. “I think very highly of Martin,” Luján said.

A Heinrich spokesperson said he prioritizes “what’s best for New Mexico, and that will continue to guide his work moving forward.” Another name in the state’s gubernatorial mix: Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

