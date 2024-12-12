Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Lina Khan beats grocery merger as Biden administration winds down

Liz Hoffman
Liz Hoffman
Dec 12, 2024, 12:54pm EST
business
A person shops in an Albertsons supermarket
David Ryder/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

In what is likely to be the last major M&A antitrust decision of the Biden administration, a judge sided with the Federal Trade Commission in blocking the merger of Kroger and Albertsons.

But the fireworks are just beginning: Albertsons immediately sued Kroger, saying it hadn’t tried hard enough to win regulatory support for the deal.

Title icon

Know More

One under-appreciated part of antitrust reviews is whether companies are on the same page about what concessions they’re willing to offer the government.

AD

In 2016, squabbling between health insurers Anthem and Cigna over regulatory concessions killed their merger. (Cigna never wanted to do the deal in the first place, so there was some deliberate foot-dragging, and the legal drama eventually ended in a draw.) ​​

Albertsons says Kroger refused to divest enough stores, rejected potential buyers, and ignored regulators’ feedback.

A chart showing the change in stock price for Kroger and Albertsons since January 2024
AD
AD