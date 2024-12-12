Lina Khan beats grocery merger as Biden administration winds down

One under-appreciated part of antitrust reviews is whether companies are on the same page about what concessions they’re willing to offer the government.

In 2016, squabbling between health insurers Anthem and Cigna over regulatory concessions killed their merger. (Cigna never wanted to do the deal in the first place, so there was some deliberate foot-dragging, and the legal drama eventually ended in a draw.) ​​

Albertsons says Kroger refused to divest enough stores, rejected potential buyers, and ignored regulators’ feedback.