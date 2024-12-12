Joe Manchin: The exit interview

Joe Manchin was closer to running for president than you might think.

For months before the 2024 election, the Democrat-turned-Independent publicly entertained the idea of it — and behind the scenes, he was serious about a third-party run. He talked to Chris Christie and Mitt Romney about it. He liked the idea of drawing attention to his brand of political moderation, however quixotic.

The ultimate dealbreaker wasn’t the immense odds against him. It was ballot access.

“If we had a pathway forward to get on 50 ballots, oh, I’d have been a go,” the retiring senator told Semafor during a reflective interview this week as his aides began packing his office.

Another factor weighing on him: “No matter what” effect he had on the 2024 election, history would have dubbed him a “spoiler” who had “no chance of winning,” he said.

AD

Though he never claimed that role in the presidential race, Manchin’s certainly comfortable with playing spoiler to the hilt in the Senate as his days in office grow shorter. He had no regrets about blocking President Joe Biden’s nominee labor board nominee from another term; he does have second thoughts about backing Biden’s pandemic aid bill in 2021, which he now sees as too generous.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., told Semafor that Manchin’s vote against a National Labor Relations Board nominee this week was “pathetic” and against workers’ interests. Yet as much as some of the Democratic caucus looks back in frustration at their repeated clashes with him over the years, Manchin’s exit from the Capitol carries an element of fatalism for his former party.

No one else could have held his seat in a deep-red state for 14 years, and his political longevity in West Virginia is one of the leading reasons that Democrats got anything done at all for the first two years of Biden’s term.

AD

“Joe Manchin is going to be remembered as somebody who has been difficult to work with, but got a lot of things done,” said Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., a close friend who tried unsuccessfully to persuade Manchin to change the legislative filibuster.

“There’s things we didn’t agree upon. But Joe was always willing to listen and talk and try to find common ground.”

